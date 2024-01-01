OSAKA, May 20 (News On Japan) - The 'Myakumyaku' statue, the official character of Expo 2025, placed in front of Osaka City Hall, has been vandalized with English text saying 'Free Palestine', prompting the city to file a damage report.

According to Osaka City, around 5:30 a.m. on May 18th, a security guard discovered the words "Free Palestine" spray-painted in English on the mouth of the "Myakumyaku" statue at the main entrance of Osaka City Hall. The guard noted that during his patrol at around 11 p.m. the previous night, the statue was unmarked.

As a temporary measure, the city has covered the text with white paper and plans to remove the graffiti. The city has filed a damage report, and police are investigating the incident as suspected property damage.

This is not the first time the statue has been targeted. In March, the face of the statue was damaged, resulting in the arrest of a man in his 40s, and the repair cost approximately 330,000 yen.

Source: YOMIURI