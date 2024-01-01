May 20 (News On Japan) - In episode 1106 of ONE PIECE, titled 'Trouble Occurs! Seek Dr. Vegapunk!,' the Straw Hat Pirates find themselves in a critical situation as an unexpected crisis arises.

The crew is urgently tasked with locating the brilliant scientist, Dr. Vegapunk, whose expertise is crucial in addressing the looming threat. As they navigate through unforeseen challenges and face powerful adversaries, the Straw Hats must rely on their teamwork and resourcefulness to succeed in their mission. The stakes are higher than ever as the search for Dr. Vegapunk becomes a race against time, with the future of their adventure hanging in the balance.

Source: ONE PIECE Official YouTube Channel