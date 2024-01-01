May 20 (News On Japan) - In "Special Police Dekaranger with Tonbo Ohger," the elite Dekaranger team joins forces with the valiant Tonbo Ohger to tackle an unprecedented threat. The story kicks off with Haruzuki Ten, the second Dekapink (played by Amisa Miyazaki), arriving at the Earth Station, equipped with her unique ability to see prophetic dreams.

Haruzuki Ten informs Koume Koudo/Dekapink (Mika Kikuchi) that Mari Hidaka/Dekayellow (Ayumi Kinoshita) will receive a passionate love confession from Yanma Gast/Tonbo Ohger (Aoto Watanabe).

As they navigate these personal dynamics, a more significant threat looms on the horizon. The space pest Wogerajeem (voiced by Kenichiro Matsuda) from "Ohsama Sentai King Ohger" emerges, prompting an urgent collaboration between the Dekaranger team and Tonbo Ohger. Together, they face formidable challenges, leveraging their combined strengths and advanced technology to protect Earth.

Adding to the excitement, Toshio Furukawa, the familiar narrator from the TV series, joins the cast, enhancing the storyline with his iconic voice.

Source: 東映特撮YouTube Official