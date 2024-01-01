News On Japan
May 20 (News On Japan) - In "Special Police Dekaranger with Tonbo Ohger," the elite Dekaranger team joins forces with the valiant Tonbo Ohger to tackle an unprecedented threat. The story kicks off with Haruzuki Ten, the second Dekapink (played by Amisa Miyazaki), arriving at the Earth Station, equipped with her unique ability to see prophetic dreams.

Haruzuki Ten informs Koume Koudo/Dekapink (Mika Kikuchi) that Mari Hidaka/Dekayellow (Ayumi Kinoshita) will receive a passionate love confession from Yanma Gast/Tonbo Ohger (Aoto Watanabe).

As they navigate these personal dynamics, a more significant threat looms on the horizon. The space pest Wogerajeem (voiced by Kenichiro Matsuda) from "Ohsama Sentai King Ohger" emerges, prompting an urgent collaboration between the Dekaranger team and Tonbo Ohger. Together, they face formidable challenges, leveraging their combined strengths and advanced technology to protect Earth.

Adding to the excitement, Toshio Furukawa, the familiar narrator from the TV series, joins the cast, enhancing the storyline with his iconic voice.

Source: 東映特撮YouTube Official

Revolutionary Cancer Detection: Genius Mathematician Invents Technology to See the Unseen

Professor Kenjiro Kimura of Kobe University, who also serves as the CEO of Integral Geometry Science, has made a groundbreaking discovery in applied mathematics by solving an unsolved problem and inventing the world's first 'through-object visualization technology.'

Osaka's 'Myakumyaku' Statue Vandalized with 'Free Palestine' Message

The 'Myakumyaku' statue, the official character of Expo 2025, placed in front of Osaka City Hall, has been vandalized with English text saying 'Free Palestine', prompting the city to file a damage report.

Two Policemen Injured in Bear Attack While Investigating Body in Forest

Efforts to retrieve the body of a man found in a forest in Akita Prefecture, where two male police officers were attacked by a bear on Saturday, were abandoned Sunday with the possibility the bear is still lurking in the area.

Sanja Festival Reaches Peak

Temperatures soared above 30C in northern Japan and northern Kyushu on Sunday, marking a true summer day, while weather conditions in western and eastern Japan worsened. In Tokyo, the early summer spectacle, the Asakusa Sanja Festival, reached its climax.

City of Los Angeles names May 17 Shohei Ohtani Day

Shohei Ohtani plays for the Dodgers -- which will be at least for the next decade -- May 17 will be known as "Shohei Ohtani Day" in Los Angeles County.

