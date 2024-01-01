May 21 (News On Japan) - Kabru, having returned to the surface, heads to the island lord to report the events in the labyrinth. However, a group of western elves known as the 'Canaries' are already demanding that the lord surrender the labyrinth.

Kabru interrupts the negotiations, revealing that he is from a village destroyed by monsters that emerged from the labyrinth, and makes a proposal to the elves.

As the story unfolds, Kabru's proposal sets the stage for a potentially game-changing alliance, with the fate of the labyrinth and those connected to it hanging in the balance.

Source: KADOKAWAanime