TV Anime 'Delicious in Dungeon' Preview | Episode 21

May 21 (News On Japan) - Kabru, having returned to the surface, heads to the island lord to report the events in the labyrinth. However, a group of western elves known as the 'Canaries' are already demanding that the lord surrender the labyrinth.

Kabru interrupts the negotiations, revealing that he is from a village destroyed by monsters that emerged from the labyrinth, and makes a proposal to the elves.

As the story unfolds, Kabru's proposal sets the stage for a potentially game-changing alliance, with the fate of the labyrinth and those connected to it hanging in the balance.

Source: KADOKAWAanime

POPULAR NEWS

Police Suspend Body Recovery Operation After Officers Attacked by Bear

Police have yet to evacuate a man found lying in the mountains of northern Japan after earlier attempts to retrieve his body led to a bear attack on two officers who were seriously injured.

Curtain Falls on Mount Fuji Hotspot

Many tourists have been rushing to capture photos from the 'Mount Fuji Convenience Store' before the installation of a black curtain begins Tuesday to obscure the view.

Man Arrested for Hitting Wife with Banana Peel

A 59-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hitting his wife with a banana peel, claiming such violence is normal between couples.

Female Zookeeper Severely Injured by Malayan Tapir in Japan

A female zookeeper at Gunma Safari Park sustained severe injuries after being bitten by a Malayan tapir, resulting in a broken right arm.

Revolutionary Cancer Detection: Genius Mathematician Invents Technology to See the Unseen

Professor Kenjiro Kimura of Kobe University, who also serves as the CEO of Integral Geometry Science, has made a groundbreaking discovery in applied mathematics by solving an unsolved problem and inventing the world's first 'through-object visualization technology.'

MORE Entertainment NEWS

Studio Ghibli Awarded Honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival

Studio Ghibli was awarded the Honorary Palme d'Or in recognition of its long-term contributions to the film industry at the Cannes International Film Festival held in France on May 20.

ONE PIECE Episode 1106: 'Trouble Occurs! Seek Dr. Vegapunk!'

In episode 1106 of ONE PIECE, titled 'Trouble Occurs! Seek Dr. Vegapunk!,' the Straw Hat Pirates find themselves in a critical situation as an unexpected crisis arises.

Special Police Dekaranger with Tonbo Ohger Premieres June 16

In "Special Police Dekaranger with Tonbo Ohger," the elite Dekaranger team joins forces with the valiant Tonbo Ohger to tackle an unprecedented threat. The story kicks off with Haruzuki Ten, the second Dekapink (played by Amisa Miyazaki), arriving at the Earth Station, equipped with her unique ability to see prophetic dreams.

TV Anime 'Sound! Euphonium 3' Episode 7 "Natsuiro Fermata" Preview

Having successfully advanced through the prefectural competition, the club members are enjoying a brief Obon holiday. Determined to make the most of this valuable break, Kumiko balances her time between studying for exams and filling her schedule with activities.

Trailer: 'A Few Moments of Cheers', Set for Nationwide Release June 14

Kanata Asaya is a high school boy passionate about creating music videos. One day, he is deeply moved by a street performance and becomes determined to make an MV for the song. The singer, Yuu Orishige, is a female teacher who once dreamed of a music career but has since given it up.

Foreigners Flock to Akihabara for Retro Games

The Akihabara game store frequented by foreign visitors is not targeting the latest releases, but rather old game software. The soaring secondhand game market suggests that treasures might be hidden in your home.

Movie 'Shine, Stardust' Tokyo Release Trailer

'Shine, Stardust' follows the journey of a young girl named Aoi, who dreams of becoming a renowned astronomer.