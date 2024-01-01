May 23 (News On Japan) - Mitsuki Takahata and Masaki Okada co-star as a married couple for the first time. This new marriage story delicately and candidly portrays the difficulties and preciousness of being a couple and a family.

Based on Peko Watanabe's hit manga "1122," which sold over 1.46 million copies and sparked discussions with its realism about marital relationships, this live-action adaptation questions the nature of being a couple.

Wife Ichiko Aihara (Mitsuki Takahata) is a web designer. Husband Ninya Aihara (Masaki Okada) works for a stationery manufacturer. They are a couple who can talk about anything like friends and are close.

Even though they are sexless and childless, their relationship seems fine... but they have a "secret." That is, on the night of the third Thursday of every month, the husband spends time with his lover.

In their seventh year of marriage, the couple chooses a "consensual extramarital relationship" to maintain their marital harmony. Ninya has a "lover" whom Ichiko also acknowledges.

This story aims to reach everyone who doesn't give up on "being together" – a real-life portrayal of a couple in their 30s. The two may seem to have an unusual and peculiar relationship, but what happens after the "happily ever after" of their marriage? This is a story that continues beyond the "happy ending" of "marriage."

Exclusive worldwide release on Friday, June 14!

Source: Prime Video JP - プライムビデオ