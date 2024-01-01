News On Japan
1,000 Facial Recognition Devices to Be Used at Osaka Expo

OSAKA, May 24 (News On Japan) - A new facial recognition system, set to be widely used at next year's Osaka-Kansai Expo, has been unveiled.

The system will involve around 1,000 devices installed throughout the Expo venue, enabling cashless payments and other transactions without the need for smartphones or cards. This marks the largest deployment of facial recognition technology in Japan.

The facial recognition system will also be used for entry with tickets that are valid for the duration of the Expo. By integrating QR codes and facial recognition, the system aims to prevent ticket fraud.

Source: ANN

