May 24 (News On Japan) - The highly anticipated original feature film 'Kimi no Iro' by world-renowned animation director Naoko Yamada is set to premiere on August 30th. This film, which combines themes of music and youth, marks the beginning of a new era in animated movies.

The story follows high school student Totsuko who can see people’s emotions as colors -- happy colors, fun colors, calm colors, and even her favorite color. Totsuko forms a band with Kimi, a girl from her school who radiates a beautiful color, and Rui, a music-loving boy they meet in an old bookstore on the edge of town.

Kimi has stopped attending school and hasn’t told her family. Rui, whose mother expects him to become a doctor, hides his passion for music. Along with Totsuko, each of them harbors their own secret struggles.

Their practice sessions take place in an old church on a remote island. As they bond over music, friendships and faint romantic feelings begin to blossom among the three.

They face challenges such as conforming to societal expectations, dealing with personal pain in isolation, and pretending to be someone they're not. The story culminates at the school festival with their first live performance. What colors will the three of them show to the audience?

This summer, you will fall in love with 'Kimi no Iro'.

Source: 東宝MOVIEチャンネル

POPULAR NEWS

1,000 Facial Recognition Devices to Be Used at Osaka Expo

A new facial recognition system, set to be widely used at next year's Osaka-Kansai Expo, has been unveiled.

Shohei Ohtani Purchases $7.85 Million Mansion Near Dodger Stadium

Shohei Ohtani has reportedly purchased a mansion worth approximately 1.2 billion yen near Dodger Stadium, according to local media.

Passenger Jet Wings Touch at Haneda, No Injuries

Two Japan Airlines (JAL) planes made contact at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday morning. One of the flights had 328 passengers and crew on board, although there were no injuries reported.

Body of Bear Attack Victim Recovered, 2 Police Injured

The body of a man, believed to have been killed by a bear in the forests of Kazuno City, Akita Prefecture, has been identified as a missing man from Aomori Prefecture.

Man Arrested for Attempting to Kiss Flight Attendant

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of hugging and attempting to kiss a female flight attendant on an All Nippon Airways (ANA) flight, claiming he was too intoxicated to remember the incident, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

MORE Entertainment NEWS

New Drama 1122: Real-life Marriage Story

Mitsuki Takahata and Masaki Okada co-star as a married couple for the first time. This new marriage story delicately and candidly portrays the difficulties and preciousness of being a couple and a family.

Hamster Kombat, Сatizen, Neo Dao: Which Game Will Stand the Test | Lado Okhotnikov

There is a real boom for tap games or 'clickers' in the gaming industry right now. Everyone is talking about the phenomenal success of Hamster Kombat, a game that, after the triumph of the Notcoin clicker, seems to have broken all imaginable and inconceivable popularity records.

TV Anime 'Delicious in Dungeon' Preview | Episode 21

Kabru, having returned to the surface, heads to the island lord to report the events in the labyrinth. However, a group of western elves known as the 'Canaries' are already demanding that the lord surrender the labyrinth.

Studio Ghibli Awarded Honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival

Studio Ghibli was awarded the Honorary Palme d'Or in recognition of its long-term contributions to the film industry at the Cannes International Film Festival held in France on May 20.

ONE PIECE Episode 1106: 'Trouble Occurs! Seek Dr. Vegapunk!'

In episode 1106 of ONE PIECE, titled 'Trouble Occurs! Seek Dr. Vegapunk!,' the Straw Hat Pirates find themselves in a critical situation as an unexpected crisis arises.

Special Police Dekaranger with Tonbo Ohger Premieres June 16

In "Special Police Dekaranger with Tonbo Ohger," the elite Dekaranger team joins forces with the valiant Tonbo Ohger to tackle an unprecedented threat. The story kicks off with Haruzuki Ten, the second Dekapink (played by Amisa Miyazaki), arriving at the Earth Station, equipped with her unique ability to see prophetic dreams.

TV Anime 'Sound! Euphonium 3' Episode 7 "Natsuiro Fermata" Preview

Having successfully advanced through the prefectural competition, the club members are enjoying a brief Obon holiday. Determined to make the most of this valuable break, Kumiko balances her time between studying for exams and filling her schedule with activities.