May 24 (News On Japan) - The highly anticipated original feature film 'Kimi no Iro' by world-renowned animation director Naoko Yamada is set to premiere on August 30th. This film, which combines themes of music and youth, marks the beginning of a new era in animated movies.

The story follows high school student Totsuko who can see people’s emotions as colors -- happy colors, fun colors, calm colors, and even her favorite color. Totsuko forms a band with Kimi, a girl from her school who radiates a beautiful color, and Rui, a music-loving boy they meet in an old bookstore on the edge of town.

Kimi has stopped attending school and hasn’t told her family. Rui, whose mother expects him to become a doctor, hides his passion for music. Along with Totsuko, each of them harbors their own secret struggles.

Their practice sessions take place in an old church on a remote island. As they bond over music, friendships and faint romantic feelings begin to blossom among the three.

They face challenges such as conforming to societal expectations, dealing with personal pain in isolation, and pretending to be someone they're not. The story culminates at the school festival with their first live performance. What colors will the three of them show to the audience?

This summer, you will fall in love with 'Kimi no Iro'.

Source: 東宝MOVIEチャンネル