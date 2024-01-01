News On Japan
Major Tunnel Digging Begins for Linear Chuo Shinkansen

KANAGAWA, May 24 (News On Japan) - JR Central has announced that it will commence full-scale tunnel excavation for a section of the Linear Chuo Shinkansen in Kanagawa Prefecture starting on the 27th. This marks the first time a tunnel will be fully excavated at great depth between Tokyo and Nagoya.

The full-scale tunnel excavation by JR Central will begin on the 27th for the approximately 10-kilometer section from Miyamae Ward to Asao Ward in Kawasaki City.

Since March last year until February this year, JR Central has conducted exploratory digging in this section primarily to assess the impact on the surrounding environment. Having completed consultations with experts and explanations to local residents, the company is now moving to full-scale excavation.

This is the first time shield tunneling at a depth greater than 40 meters from the surface will be undertaken between Tokyo and Nagoya.

