Manga, Mystery, and City Walk: Tokyo Metro's New Interactive Entertainment

TOKYO, May 24 (News On Japan) - Tokyo Metro's mystery-solving game is getting a revamp. Tokyo Metro has announced the launch of a new interactive mystery-solving game called 'Metro Time Gate.' This is the latest in a series of interactive events that Tokyo Metro has been hosting since 2014.

Participants will read an original manga created by professional artists, taking on the role of the protagonist as they explore stations and tourist spots. They will solve hidden puzzles along the storyline to reach the goal. The event will run from May 31 to the end of August, with Tokyo Metro expecting about 10,000 participants.

Tokyo Metro's New Business Planning Manager, Taro Watanabe, commented, 'We want to create an event that can be enjoyed not only by Japanese people but also by visiting foreigners, combining Japanese culture through manga.'

Super Crazy Kun Sentenced to 4.5 Years in Prison for Sexual Assualt

Makoto Nishimoto, a former Miyazaki City councilor who goes by the name Super Crazy Kun, has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison for forcibly taking a woman in her 30s, whom he knew, into a hotel in Miyazaki City last September and assaulted her by restraining her arms and committing non-consensual intercourse resulting in injury.

NTT Introduces Japan's First Water-Cooling Technology for Data Centers

NTT has unveiled Japan's first technology aimed at improving the power efficiency of data centers, which are known for their high heat generation and substantial power consumption.

Pair of Yubari Melons Sells for $19,000 at Season's First Auction

A pair of premium melons from Yubari City in northern Japan has fetched 3 million yen in the first auction of the year. That's about 19,000 dollars. The luxury fruit is a popular gift in the country. (NHK)

1,000 Facial Recognition Devices to Be Used at Osaka Expo

A new facial recognition system, set to be widely used at next year's Osaka-Kansai Expo, has been unveiled.

Shohei Ohtani Purchases $7.85 Million Mansion Near Dodger Stadium

Shohei Ohtani has reportedly purchased a mansion worth approximately 1.2 billion yen near Dodger Stadium, according to local media.

'Kimi no Iro' Trailer Released, Set for August 30th Release

The highly anticipated original feature film 'Kimi no Iro' by world-renowned animation director Naoko Yamada is set to premiere on August 30th. This film, which combines themes of music and youth, marks the beginning of a new era in animated movies.

New Drama 1122: Real-life Marriage Story

Mitsuki Takahata and Masaki Okada co-star as a married couple for the first time. This new marriage story delicately and candidly portrays the difficulties and preciousness of being a couple and a family.

Hamster Kombat, Сatizen, Neo Dao: Which Game Will Stand the Test | Lado Okhotnikov

There is a real boom for tap games or 'clickers' in the gaming industry right now. Everyone is talking about the phenomenal success of Hamster Kombat, a game that, after the triumph of the Notcoin clicker, seems to have broken all imaginable and inconceivable popularity records.

TV Anime 'Delicious in Dungeon' Preview | Episode 21

Kabru, having returned to the surface, heads to the island lord to report the events in the labyrinth. However, a group of western elves known as the 'Canaries' are already demanding that the lord surrender the labyrinth.

Studio Ghibli Awarded Honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival

Studio Ghibli was awarded the Honorary Palme d'Or in recognition of its long-term contributions to the film industry at the Cannes International Film Festival held in France on May 20.

ONE PIECE Episode 1106: 'Trouble Occurs! Seek Dr. Vegapunk!'

In episode 1106 of ONE PIECE, titled 'Trouble Occurs! Seek Dr. Vegapunk!,' the Straw Hat Pirates find themselves in a critical situation as an unexpected crisis arises.

Special Police Dekaranger with Tonbo Ohger Premieres June 16

In "Special Police Dekaranger with Tonbo Ohger," the elite Dekaranger team joins forces with the valiant Tonbo Ohger to tackle an unprecedented threat. The story kicks off with Haruzuki Ten, the second Dekapink (played by Amisa Miyazaki), arriving at the Earth Station, equipped with her unique ability to see prophetic dreams.