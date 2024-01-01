TOKYO, May 24 (News On Japan) - Tokyo Metro's mystery-solving game is getting a revamp. Tokyo Metro has announced the launch of a new interactive mystery-solving game called 'Metro Time Gate.' This is the latest in a series of interactive events that Tokyo Metro has been hosting since 2014.

Participants will read an original manga created by professional artists, taking on the role of the protagonist as they explore stations and tourist spots. They will solve hidden puzzles along the storyline to reach the goal. The event will run from May 31 to the end of August, with Tokyo Metro expecting about 10,000 participants.

Tokyo Metro's New Business Planning Manager, Taro Watanabe, commented, 'We want to create an event that can be enjoyed not only by Japanese people but also by visiting foreigners, combining Japanese culture through manga.'

Source: テレ東BIZ