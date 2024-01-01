May 25 (News On Japan) - Genshin Impact, an open-world action role-playing game developed and published by miHoYo, is set to release Version 4.7 on June 5.

Released in September 2020, the game is available on multiple platforms including PC, PlayStation, and mobile devices. Set in the fantastical world of Teyvat, Genshin Impact combines elements of exploration, combat, and storytelling to create an immersive experience.

Setting and Story

The world of Teyvat is divided into seven nations, each associated with a different element and ruled by a distinct deity. These nations include Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, Sumeru, Fontaine, Natlan, and Snezhnaya. Players take on the role of the Traveler, a mysterious figure who has journeyed across countless worlds with their twin sibling. Upon arriving in Teyvat, the siblings are separated by an unknown god, prompting the Traveler to embark on a quest to reunite with their lost sibling and uncover the secrets of this new world.

Gameplay

Genshin Impact features an expansive open world filled with diverse landscapes, from lush forests and snowy mountains to bustling cities and ancient ruins. Players can freely explore this world, discovering hidden treasures, solving puzzles, and completing various quests.

The game employs a real-time combat system that allows players to switch between different characters in their party, each with unique abilities and elemental affinities. There are seven elements in the game: Anemo (Wind), Geo (Earth), Electro (Lightning), Dendro (Nature), Hydro (Water), Pyro (Fire), and Cryo (Ice). Combining these elements in combat can create powerful reactions, adding a layer of strategy to the battles.

Characters

Genshin Impact boasts a large and diverse roster of characters, each with their own backstory, personality, and special abilities. Characters can be unlocked through gameplay progression or obtained via the game's gacha system, known as "Wishes." Players can form parties of up to four characters, allowing for a variety of team compositions and strategic options.

Events and Updates

The game is continually updated with new content, including additional story chapters, regions to explore, characters, and limited-time events. These updates keep the gameplay fresh and engaging, providing players with ongoing adventures and challenges.

Monetization

Genshin Impact is free-to-play, with monetization primarily through its gacha system, where players can spend real money to purchase in-game currency used for summoning new characters and weapons. While the game offers microtransactions, it is designed to be enjoyable without requiring players to spend money.

Reception

Genshin Impact has received widespread acclaim for its beautiful graphics, engaging gameplay, and rich world-building. It has garnered a large and dedicated player base, becoming one of the most successful and influential games in recent years.

Overall, Genshin Impact offers a captivating blend of exploration, combat, and storytelling, making it a standout title in the action RPG genre.

Source: 原神-Genshin-公式