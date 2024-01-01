May 26 (News On Japan) - The golf manga "Rising Impact" — the first serialized manga by Nakaba Suzuki, author of the mega-hit series "The Seven Deadly Sins" — began its run in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1998 and gained enthusiastic support from fans. And now, 25 years later, it is finally being adapted into an anime!

Over the course of two seasons, this series follows the growth of third-grader Gawain Nanaumi as he encounters the sport of golf and competes with his rivals.

Gawain, a young boy with a natural talent for golf, lives in a remote village where he practices and hones his skills. Despite his humble beginnings, Gawain dreams of becoming a professional golfer. His journey is set in motion when he meets and is mentored by the legendary golfer King Arthur, who recognizes Gawain's potential and passion for the sport.

As Gawain progresses, he faces numerous challenges and rivals, each pushing him to improve and refine his abilities. The series not only highlights Gawain's growth as a golfer but also his personal development, friendships, and the sportsmanship that comes with competing at high levels.

Source: Netflix Japan