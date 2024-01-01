KANAGAWA, May 26 (News On Japan) - In December 2023, the body of a man was discovered inside a suitcase along the banks of the Tamagawa River in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture. Police have arrested five individuals, including the man's ex-girlfriend and her family, on suspicion of abandoning the body.

Shogo Nishitaka (34), his sister Mai Nishitaka (32), and two other family members, along with Shuhei Iwaki (39), are suspected of placing the body of Tadayuki Hara (46) into the suitcase and leaving it by the riverbank. The police report that Hara died of suffocation, with his body found in a large suitcase with his limbs bent.

During police questioning, Mai Nishitaka denied the charges while the other four suspects have admitted to the allegations.

Source: FNN