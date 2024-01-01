Cannes, May 27 (News On Japan) - Yoko Yamanaka's 'Desert of Namibia,' featured in the Directors' Fortnight section at the Cannes Film Festival, won the FIPRESCI Prize on Saturday, a prestigious independent award given by film critics.

This is the first Japanese film to win the award since Ryusuke Hamaguchi's 'Drive My Car' in 2021.

At 27, Yamanaka is the youngest female director to receive this honor. Expressing her gratitude, she said, 'I want to thank the staff and cast. I still rely heavily on intuition when making films, but I aim to learn and improve my craft.'

'Desert of Namibia' portrays the everyday life of a 21-year-old woman who struggles to find passion in anything, with Yumi Kawai playing the lead role.

Source: TBS