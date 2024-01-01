News On Japan
TV Anime 'Girls Band Cry' Episode 9 'The Missing Moon' Preview

May 29 (News On Japan) - Due to past experiences, Satoshi has become afraid to speak his mind, and struggles to express his true feelings even to his band members. While practicing guitar, Nina asks for his opinion, and he ends up saying something harsh. However, seeing Nina's determination not to give up, Satoshi's feelings begin to change.

"ガールズバンドクライ" (Girls Band Cry) is a compelling TV anime series that explores the emotional and turbulent journey of a high school girl band in Tokyo. The series intricately weaves the personal struggles of its characters with the pressures and excitement of the music industry, offering viewers a poignant look into the lives of aspiring musicians.

The central figure of the story is Satoshi, a second-year high school student who makes the bold decision to drop out of school and move to Tokyo alone. Determined to pursue her dreams of entering university while carving out a space for herself in the bustling city, Satoshi's path is fraught with challenges. She battles the pain of betrayal by friends and the isolation that comes with living independently in a sprawling metropolis.

Satoshi forms a band with three other girls, each bringing their own set of dreams and hardships. Nina, the band's guitarist, is passionate and hardworking, yet she often finds herself at the receiving end of harsh criticism. Despite this, Nina's unwavering determination becomes a source of inspiration for the group. Her dedication to mastering her instrument and contributing to the band's success is a testament to her resilience.

Hana, another member, faces the stark reality of being abandoned by her parents. She juggles multiple part-time jobs to sustain herself in Tokyo. Her drumming is not just a musical outlet but a means of coping with her loneliness and anger. Hana's story highlights the struggles of young people who are left to fend for themselves in an unforgiving environment.

Miyu, the band's bassist, carries the scars of betrayal by her closest friends. Her journey is one of self-discovery and healing, as she learns to trust again and find her voice within the band. Miyu's quiet strength and introspective nature add depth to the group's dynamic, making their music all the more powerful.

As the band navigates the highs and lows of their musical journey, they encounter numerous obstacles, including the competitive nature of the industry and their own personal insecurities. The series captures the essence of their growth, both as musicians and as individuals, as they learn to lean on each other for support and encouragement.

Source: GIRLS BAND CRY Channel

