Imperial Family Attends Viola Concert, Aiko's First Experience

TOKYO, May 30 (News On Japan) - The Imperial Family attended a viola concert on Wednesday evening. Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, and their daughter, Princess Aiko, arrived at a concert hall in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward at around 6:30 PM, greeted with applause from the audience as they took their seats.

The concert they attended was initiated by the world-renowned viola player Nobuko Imai.

Emperor Naruhito, who also plays the viola, attends this concert almost every year.

It was the first time in 26 years that Empress Masako attended the concert, and it was Princess Aiko's first time.

The Imperial Family listened intently to the viola music and frequently applauded.

Source: ANN

