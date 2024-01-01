May 30 (News On Japan) - To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the fashion and culture magazine "NYLON JAPAN," a new film titled 'We're All Aliens' has been announced. This omnibus film consists of the short film 'Moja' and six new short stories. The film features various furry creatures of different colors interacting with the characters.

The film is directed by Kenichi Ugana, known for his work on "Moja," as well as other titles such as "Rolling Marbles" and "The Devil Sacrifices My Entrails." The cast includes Kazuya Hyodo from the "Kishiryu Sentai Ryusoulger" series, along with Hina Kikuchi, Takumi Nishigaki, Ui Mihara, Takuya Kusakawa, and YU, among others.

Source: シネマトゥデイ