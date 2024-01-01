News On Japan
Entertainment

Preview of the Film 'We're All Aliens'

May 30 (News On Japan) - To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the fashion and culture magazine "NYLON JAPAN," a new film titled 'We're All Aliens' has been announced. This omnibus film consists of the short film 'Moja' and six new short stories. The film features various furry creatures of different colors interacting with the characters.

The film is directed by Kenichi Ugana, known for his work on "Moja," as well as other titles such as "Rolling Marbles" and "The Devil Sacrifices My Entrails." The cast includes Kazuya Hyodo from the "Kishiryu Sentai Ryusoulger" series, along with Hina Kikuchi, Takumi Nishigaki, Ui Mihara, Takuya Kusakawa, and YU, among others.

Source: シネマトゥデイ

POPULAR NEWS

Japan to Be First Outside the U.S. to Integrate ID Functionality into iPhone

The Japanese government has reached an agreement with American tech giant Apple to incorporate My Number Card functionality into iPhones by next spring, the first country outside the United States to integrate ID functionality into Apple devices.

Teachers Receive Two-Year Sentences for Student Deaths in Avalanche

In a trial where three teachers were charged with professional negligence resulting in death and injury following an avalanche that killed eight high school students in Nasu Town, Tochigi Prefecture, the Utsunomiya District Court has sentenced the three to two years in prison.

Japan's Railways to Use QR Codes on Tickets

Eight railway companies, including JR East, have announced that they will gradually phase out the current tickets in favor of QR codes starting from 2026.

Typhoon No. 1 and Front Bring Heavy Rain to Kanto

While there will be sunshine across Japan during the day, rain is expected from the evening onwards on the Pacific side from Kanto to Kinki. Tomorrow, Typhoon No. 1 will move towards the Izu Islands, potentially bringing heavy rain to the Kanto region.

Japanese Woman Escapes Death Sentence in Malaysia

A Japanese woman who was sentenced to death for smuggling methamphetamine into Malaysia has had her sentence reduced to 30 years in prison by a Malaysian court.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

Preview of the Film 'We're All Aliens'

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the fashion and culture magazine "NYLON JAPAN," a new film titled 'We're All Aliens' has been announced. This omnibus film consists of the short film 'Moja' and six new short stories. The film features various furry creatures of different colors interacting with the characters.

TV Anime 'Girls Band Cry' Episode 9 'The Missing Moon' Preview

Due to past experiences, Satoshi has become afraid to speak his mind, and struggles to express his true feelings even to his band members. While practicing guitar, Nina asks for his opinion, and he ends up saying something harsh. However, seeing Nina's determination not to give up, Satoshi's feelings begin to change.

Final Trailer for 'Blue Period' Featuring WurtS Theme Song Released

The manga 'Blue Period' by Tsubasa Yamaguchi, which has surpassed 7 million copies in circulation, has been adapted into a live-action film. The story follows high school student Yatora, who has lived by reading the atmosphere and going with the flow. However, after encountering a single painting, he decides to dedicate himself entirely to the world of art.

TV Anime 'Delicious in Dungeon' Preview | Episode 22

'Delicious in Dungeon' is a unique fantasy adventure anime series that blends dungeon crawling with gourmet cooking. In Episode 21, 'Griffin/Familiar', the group finds themselves in a picturesque village that seems out of place within the labyrinth. They enjoy a brief moment of tranquility.

Kazu-chan Wins Ventriloquism Grand Prix

The competition to determine the top amateur ventriloquist was held in April, and the winner was Kazuko Iikura, known as Kazu-chan. Ventriloquism legend Ikkokudou also praised her performance. What makes Kazu-chan's ventriloquism so special?

ONE PIECE' Episode 1107 Preview: 'A Shudder! The Evil Hand Creeping Up on the Laboratory'

In this thrilling episode of ONE PIECE, the Straw Hat Pirates face a new threat as a mysterious interference disrupts their communications, isolating them from each other. This unexpected disruption leaves the satellites in grave danger as they become targets of a sinister plot.

'Namibia Desert' Wins Critic's Award at Cannes

Yoko Yamanaka's 'Desert of Namibia,' featured in the Directors' Fortnight section at the Cannes Film Festival, won the FIPRESCI Prize on Saturday, a prestigious independent award given by film critics.

Rising Impact Season 1 | Official Trailer

The golf manga "Rising Impact" — the first serialized manga by Nakaba Suzuki, author of the mega-hit series "The Seven Deadly Sins" — began its run in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1998 and gained enthusiastic support from fans. And now, 25 years later, it is finally being adapted into an anime!