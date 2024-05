YAMAGUCHI, May 31 (News On Japan) - A car driven by an elderly woman plunged into the sea at a fishing port in Hikari City, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

A nearby resident speculated, 'There are no skid marks here. She might have mistaken the brake for the accelerator.'

Firefighters rescued the elderly woman from the submerged vehicle, but she was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The police are investigating the cause of the car's plunge.

