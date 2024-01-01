May 31 (News On Japan) - The film 'Tokyo Cowboy' follows the story of a Japanese salaryman sent to Montana to revive a struggling ranch owned by his company in America. Through his interactions with the local people, he begins to re-evaluate his life.

Directed by Mark Marriott, and starring Arata Iura, the film features Goya Robles from the drama series 'Hollywood Chance!', Ayako Fujitani from 'Man from Reno,' Robin Weigert, and Jun Kunimura.

'Tokyo Cowboy' is a heartfelt story about finding one's true self through unexpected journeys and connections in a foreign land. The film is set against the picturesque backdrop of Montana, offering a stark contrast to the protagonist's life in Tokyo.

The film showcases the cultural exchange and the personal growth of a man who rediscovers his purpose and passion amidst the challenges of ranch life.

Source: シネマトゥデイ