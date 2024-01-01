May 31 (News On Japan) - 'Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2' continues the journey of Rudeus Greyrat, a former NEET who reincarnates into a fantasy world with the resolve to live his new life to the fullest.

In this season, Rudeus's quest to find his missing family members intensifies. He travels to the Demon Continent and forms alliances with various characters, each with their own unique abilities and backstories. Along the way, Rudeus hones his magical skills and combat techniques, striving to become stronger and protect those he cares about.

In Episode 20, Rudy sets out on a perilous journey to rescue his mother, leaving his family behind. Soon, he will reunite with his former teacher, Roxy.

Source: TOHO animation