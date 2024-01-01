SAPPORO, Jun 01 (News On Japan) - Former company employee Hironobu Suwa was charged with violating the Explosives Control Act after being found in possession of explosives at his apartment in October two years ago.

On June 30th, the Sapporo District Court ruled that Suwa had explosives at his home and noted that his actions posed a significant risk to people's safety and property. Suwa posted videos on social media showing gunpowder igniting.

The court sentenced Suwa to six years in prison.

Source: ANN