HIROSHIMA, Jun 01 (News On Japan) - A man suspected of threatening a woman with a knife and robbing her has been captured. Police officers, equipped with shields and helmets, rushed in and carefully conducted a body check on the man. The suspect complied without resistance.

Just before the police approached, the man was seen raising his arms.

The incident occurred on the 30th at a shopping facility in Hatsukaichi City, Hiroshima Prefecture. A female university student sitting in an eat-in area had a knife pointed at her and was robbed of 5,000 yen in cash.

Eyewitnesses reported, 'A friend of my daughter was eating there, and behind her, the suspect threatened a young woman with a knife, telling others to leave.'

When the police arrived, the man was holding a knife to the woman's back. Officers continued to persuade the man to move away from the woman and drop the knife. About 15 minutes after the incident began, the man discarded the knife, leading to his immediate arrest.

Koichi Tanizawa, a 38-year-old unemployed man, is suspected of stealing about 5,000 yen. He was found in possession of 72,000 yen in cash, and police are investigating his motives.

