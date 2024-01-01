News On Japan
The Eminence in Shadow: Teaser

Jun 01 (News On Japan) - The story of The Eminence in Shadow is set a thousand years ago. People from the present, heroes from the past, and powerful demons -- individuals from different times and ideologies -- encounter each other.

'The Eminence in Shadow' is neither the protagonist nor the final boss. Usually hiding his true abilities, he acts as a mob character, secretly intervening in the story and showcasing his skills from the shadows. Admiring this 'Eminence in Shadow,' a boy lived a low-profile life while training to gain strength. He loses his life in an accident and is reborn in another world.

Reborn as Cid Kagenou, the boy takes advantage of his new life to enjoy the 'Eminence in Shadow' role. While jokingly operating in the shadows to defeat the 'Cult of Diablos,' which he thought he had imagined, it turns out the cult actually exists.

The girls who become his subordinates by mistake worship Cid as 'Shadow,' and unbeknownst to him, he becomes the real 'Eminence in Shadow.' His shadow organization, 'Shadow Garden,' eventually destroys the world's darkness.

The series has surpassed 5 million copies in total!

Source: チームキャラバンチャンネル

