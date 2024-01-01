TOKYO, Jun 01 (News On Japan) - The English word 'toilet' was found sprayed on a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine early on Saturday morning.

Just before 6 a.m. on June 1st, red spray-painted graffiti was found on a stone pillar near the entrance of Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

The pillar, known as the shrine name marker, bears the inscription 'Yasukuni Shrine.'

The graffiti was written in English, stating 'toilet,' and the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident.

Source: FNN