Seraphim Rebels: A Shocking Twist in ONE PIECE 1108

Jun 03 (News On Japan) - The Straw Hat Pirates continue their journey in search of the One Piece, encountering new allies and formidable foes along the way. In chapter 1108, the crew arrives at the mysterious island of Elbaf, the land of giants. Luffy, eager to explore, is immediately captivated by the island's massive flora and fauna. As the crew disembarks, they are greeted by a group of giants who recognize Usopp as the son of their legendary hero, Yasopp.

The giants, impressed by the Straw Hats' reputation, invite them to a grand feast. During the celebration, the crew learns about the island's recent troubles with a pirate crew led by the ruthless Captain Redbeard. The giants request the Straw Hats' help in defending their home from Redbeard's tyranny.

Meanwhile, Nami and Robin uncover ancient inscriptions that hint at a hidden Poneglyph somewhere on the island. As the crew strategizes their next move, Redbeard's crew launches a surprise attack. A fierce battle ensues, showcasing the Straw Hats' strength and unity. Luffy and Zoro engage in a fierce showdown with Redbeard, displaying their new combat techniques.

In the midst of the chaos, Usopp encounters an old friend, a giant named Loki, who provides crucial information about the Poneglyph's location. With newfound determination, the Straw Hats rally together, driving off Redbeard's forces and earning the giants' gratitude. The chapter ends with the crew setting off to find the hidden Poneglyph, eager to uncover more secrets of the Void Century.

The upcoming episode of "ONE PIECE" will air on Sunday, June 9th

Source: ONE PIECE Official YouTube Channel

Day in the Life of a Japanese Game Center Worker

A day in the life at Japan Arcade Game Center following a Japanese Working in Tokyo. We start at their morning routine in Tokyo and follow them to their Japanese office, see their regular working hours in Japan, what they do in the course of their job to get more insight on Japanese work cultre and finally see what they do after work with their co-workers. (Paolo fromTOKYO)

The Eminence in Shadow: Teaser

The story of The Eminence in Shadow is set a thousand years ago. People from the present, heroes from the past, and powerful demons -- individuals from different times and ideologies -- encounter each other.

Jobless Reincarnation II Episode 20 'Entering the Labyrinth' Preview

'Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2' continues the journey of Rudeus Greyrat, a former NEET who reincarnates into a fantasy world with the resolve to live his new life to the fullest.

'Tokyo Cowboy' Finds Himself in Montana: Trailer

The film 'Tokyo Cowboy' follows the story of a Japanese salaryman sent to Montana to revive a struggling ranch owned by his company in America. Through his interactions with the local people, he begins to re-evaluate his life.

Preview of the Film 'We're All Aliens'

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the fashion and culture magazine "NYLON JAPAN," a new film titled 'We're All Aliens' has been announced. This omnibus film consists of the short film 'Moja' and six new short stories. The film features various furry creatures of different colors interacting with the characters.

TV Anime 'Girls Band Cry' Episode 9 'The Missing Moon' Preview

Due to past experiences, Satoshi has become afraid to speak his mind, and struggles to express his true feelings even to his band members. While practicing guitar, Nina asks for his opinion, and he ends up saying something harsh. However, seeing Nina's determination not to give up, Satoshi's feelings begin to change.

Final Trailer for 'Blue Period' Featuring WurtS Theme Song Released

The manga 'Blue Period' by Tsubasa Yamaguchi, which has surpassed 7 million copies in circulation, has been adapted into a live-action film. The story follows high school student Yatora, who has lived by reading the atmosphere and going with the flow. However, after encountering a single painting, he decides to dedicate himself entirely to the world of art.