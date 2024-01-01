Jun 03 (News On Japan) - The Straw Hat Pirates continue their journey in search of the One Piece, encountering new allies and formidable foes along the way. In chapter 1108, the crew arrives at the mysterious island of Elbaf, the land of giants. Luffy, eager to explore, is immediately captivated by the island's massive flora and fauna. As the crew disembarks, they are greeted by a group of giants who recognize Usopp as the son of their legendary hero, Yasopp.

The giants, impressed by the Straw Hats' reputation, invite them to a grand feast. During the celebration, the crew learns about the island's recent troubles with a pirate crew led by the ruthless Captain Redbeard. The giants request the Straw Hats' help in defending their home from Redbeard's tyranny.

Meanwhile, Nami and Robin uncover ancient inscriptions that hint at a hidden Poneglyph somewhere on the island. As the crew strategizes their next move, Redbeard's crew launches a surprise attack. A fierce battle ensues, showcasing the Straw Hats' strength and unity. Luffy and Zoro engage in a fierce showdown with Redbeard, displaying their new combat techniques.

In the midst of the chaos, Usopp encounters an old friend, a giant named Loki, who provides crucial information about the Poneglyph's location. With newfound determination, the Straw Hats rally together, driving off Redbeard's forces and earning the giants' gratitude. The chapter ends with the crew setting off to find the hidden Poneglyph, eager to uncover more secrets of the Void Century.

The upcoming episode of "ONE PIECE" will air on Sunday, June 9th

Source: ONE PIECE Official YouTube Channel