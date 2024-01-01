News On Japan
Japan's Emperor and Empress Confirmed to Visit UK

TOKYO, Jun 04 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government has confirmed that the Emperor and Empress will visit the UK as state guests from June 22 to 29. The decision was made at Tuesday morning's cabinet meeting.

The visit comes in response to an invitation from the British monarch, aiming to foster international goodwill. The Emperor and Empress will depart from Haneda Airport on a government plane on June 22, arriving in the UK later that afternoon local time.

On June 23, the Emperor will visit Japan House London, a cultural hub in the city. On June 24, he will tour the Thames Barrier, a facility addressing flood control, reflecting his lifelong commitment to water issues. During these two days, the Empress will rest to maintain her health.

On June 25, the Emperor and Empress will attend a welcoming ceremony hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey, and join a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

The Emperor will visit the Francis Crick Institute, Europe's largest biomedical research facility, on June 26, and attend a dinner hosted by the Lord Mayor of London.

On June 27, he will visit Windsor Castle to lay flowers at the graves of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Both the Emperor and Empress have studied at Oxford University and will visit the university on June 28 before returning to Japan on June 29.

Previous state visits to the UK by Japanese emperors include Emperor Showa in 1971 and Emperor Emeritus Akihito in 1998.

Source: TBS

'Engine Fire' Forces Cargo Plane to Make Emergency Landing at Narita Airport

A cargo plane departing from Narita Airport for the United States experienced a malfunction, prompting it to return and make an emergency landing at Narita Airport at 11:25 a.m. on June 4th.

Toyota and Four Other Motor Companies Exposed for Fraud

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) has revealed that an internal investigation prompted by a series of fraudulent vehicle certification tests by Daihatsu Motor and others has uncovered similar fraud by Toyota and four other companies.

Former Empress Tests Positive for COVID-19

Empress emerita Michiko has tested positive for COVID-19, while Emperor emeritus Akihito remains negative. It has been reported that Michiko is currently resting quietly. The 89-year-old began experiencing symptoms, including a cough, in the early hours of June 2. She underwent a PCR test on the morning of June 3, which confirmed the infection.

Chinese Man Returns Home After Defacing Yasukuni Shrine Pillar

A Chinese man, who allegedly vandalized a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, has reportedly returned to China. The incident involved the man urinating on the pillar and spray-painting the word 'toilet' in English before leaving the scene.

MORE Society NEWS

Former CEO Arrested for Third Time Over Selling Marijuana Gummies

The former CEO of a company involved in selling 'marijuana gummies' has been arrested for the third time.

Former Empress Tests Positive for COVID-19

Empress emerita Michiko has tested positive for COVID-19, while Emperor emeritus Akihito remains negative. It has been reported that Michiko is currently resting quietly. The 89-year-old began experiencing symptoms, including a cough, in the early hours of June 2. She underwent a PCR test on the morning of June 3, which confirmed the infection.

Chinese Man Returns Home After Defacing Yasukuni Shrine Pillar

A Chinese man, who allegedly vandalized a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, has reportedly returned to China. The incident involved the man urinating on the pillar and spray-painting the word 'toilet' in English before leaving the scene.

300 Harleys Roar in Support of Noto Quake Recovery

Harley-Davidson Japan, based in Tokyo, orchestrated a parade through the streets of Yokohama on April 2nd, uniting approximately 300 Harley motorcycles in a gesture of support for the regions affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake.

Tohoku's Only Bamboo Sword Craftsman Shares His Story

There are only about a dozen craftsmen left in Japan who make 'shinai,' the bamboo swords used in kendo. Among them, Akihiko Kato, 69, from Sendai City, is Tohoku's only bamboo sword craftsman. Here's his story.

YouTuber Arrested for Disrupting Restaurant During Livestream

Tokyo police have arrested a YouTuber for obstructing business operations by causing disturbances in a yakiniku restaurant while livestreaming.

Man Threatening Woman with Knife Captured at Shopping Mall

A man suspected of threatening a woman with a knife and robbing her has been captured. Police officers, equipped with shields and helmets, rushed in and carefully conducted a body check on the man. The suspect complied without resistance.

Man Sentenced to 6 Years Following Explosive Posts

Former company employee Hironobu Suwa was charged with violating the Explosives Control Act after being found in possession of explosives at his apartment in October two years ago.