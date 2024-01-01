TOKYO, Jun 04 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government has confirmed that the Emperor and Empress will visit the UK as state guests from June 22 to 29. The decision was made at Tuesday morning's cabinet meeting.

The visit comes in response to an invitation from the British monarch, aiming to foster international goodwill. The Emperor and Empress will depart from Haneda Airport on a government plane on June 22, arriving in the UK later that afternoon local time.

On June 23, the Emperor will visit Japan House London, a cultural hub in the city. On June 24, he will tour the Thames Barrier, a facility addressing flood control, reflecting his lifelong commitment to water issues. During these two days, the Empress will rest to maintain her health.

On June 25, the Emperor and Empress will attend a welcoming ceremony hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey, and join a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

The Emperor will visit the Francis Crick Institute, Europe's largest biomedical research facility, on June 26, and attend a dinner hosted by the Lord Mayor of London.

On June 27, he will visit Windsor Castle to lay flowers at the graves of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Both the Emperor and Empress have studied at Oxford University and will visit the university on June 28 before returning to Japan on June 29.

Previous state visits to the UK by Japanese emperors include Emperor Showa in 1971 and Emperor Emeritus Akihito in 1998.

Source: TBS