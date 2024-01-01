Jun 04 (News On Japan) - In the latest edition of 'Delicious in Dungeon,' why does Senshi live in the labyrinth and research monster cuisine? His past is revealed. Young Senshi, who was once part of a mining group, discovered a labyrinth while exploring ruins.

The miners, lost in the depths of the labyrinth, run out of food and are attacked by a giant bird monster. One by one, they are killed by the creatures.

Delicious in Dungeon follows a group of adventurers led by Laios, a brave and resourceful knight, who embark on a quest to rescue Laios' sister, Falin, after she is devoured by a dragon in the depths of a treacherous dungeon.

Facing dwindling supplies and resources, the party decides to sustain themselves by cooking and eating the various monsters they encounter in the dungeon. They are guided by Senshi, a dwarf warrior with extensive knowledge of monster cuisine, who teaches them how to prepare delicious and nutritious meals from their monstrous foes.

As they journey deeper into the dungeon, the group encounters an array of bizarre and dangerous creatures, each providing a new culinary challenge. Along the way, they uncover the secrets of the dungeon, forge stronger bonds, and confront their own personal demons.

Source: KADOKAWAanime