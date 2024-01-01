News On Japan
Bucket Explodes at Osaka Golf Range, Note Addressed to President Found

OSAKA, Jun 07 (News On Japan) - A plastic bucket exploded at a golf practice range in Matsubara City, Osaka Prefecture on Thursday, with a note addressed to the company president later found attached.

At around 1 PM on June 6, an employee at the golf practice range in Matsubara City reported to the police that a plastic bucket had exploded. Upon arrival, firefighters found that the left arm of a 41-year-old male employee received slight burns.

The employee became suspicious of the bucket placed in front of the office and decided to move it using a small truck. He reported feeling a blast of hot air as he attempted to transport it.

Further investigation revealed that the bucket had a note addressed to the company president attached to it. The first person to see the bucket stated that its contents appeared to be liquid.

The police are continuing to remove suspicious objects and are investigating the incident as a potential case of obstruction of business.

Source: ANN

