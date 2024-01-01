Jun 09 (News On Japan) - In a recent program, Yoko Kumada released her 40th photo book, showcasing her toned body honed through pole dancing. At the launch event, she announced her intention to continue gravure work until age 50.

Asuka Kishi, with 13 years of experience in the gravure industry, discussed emerging trends. She highlighted the 'giant women type,' characterized by tall and well-proportioned bodies, exemplified by Asayo Saito. Another rising trend is the 'mistress type,' featuring seductive and engaging gravure idols like Naomi Majima.

Kishi noted that the gravure world remains popular, with many magazines transitioning to digital photo books, allowing for more experimental content. Cosplayers, such as Enako, have also found financial success, earning significant income from their work. The industry is competitive, with new categories constantly emerging, posing challenges even for long-established figures like Kishi.