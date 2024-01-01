TOKYO, Jun 09 (News On Japan) - Princess Aiko and other members of the Imperial Family paid their respects at the gravesite of Prince Katsura, a cousin of the Emperor Emeritus.

The "10th Memorial Service" was held at the gravesite of Prince Katsura in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo. The event was attended by Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, as well as Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of the Emperor and Empress.

Prince Katsura passed away ten years ago on June 8 at the age of 66.

This marked the first time Princess Aiko attended the "Graveside Memorial."

Neither the Emperor and Empress nor the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita attended the service, but they sent imperial envoys in their place.

Source: ANN