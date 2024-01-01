News On Japan
Princess Aiko Attends 10th Memorial Service for Prince Katsura

TOKYO, Jun 09 (News On Japan) - Princess Aiko and other members of the Imperial Family paid their respects at the gravesite of Prince Katsura, a cousin of the Emperor Emeritus.

The "10th Memorial Service" was held at the gravesite of Prince Katsura in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo. The event was attended by Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, as well as Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of the Emperor and Empress.

Prince Katsura passed away ten years ago on June 8 at the age of 66.

This marked the first time Princess Aiko attended the "Graveside Memorial."

Neither the Emperor and Empress nor the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita attended the service, but they sent imperial envoys in their place.

Source: ANN

Solo Wedding Phenomenon: Gen Z’s Latest Solo Activity

As solo activities like "solo BBQ" and "solo karaoke" gain popularity among Generation Z, a new trend called "solo wedding"—where individuals take photos dressed in wedding gowns alone—is emerging. We explored the appeal of this trend.

Ramen Shop Owner Murdered: Yakuza Leader Among 5 Arrested

In April last year, a ramen shop owner who was also a Yakuza leader was murdered in Kobe. The police have arrested five members from another Yakuza gang on suspicion of involvement in the killing.

Body of Estranged Wife Discovered in Bathroom, Husband Later Found Dead

The body of a woman in her 30s, who had been separated from her husband for about a year and had recently been living alone in an apartment in Adachi, was found dead in the bathroom of her ex-husband's house on Thursday.

Japanese Chef Killed in Vancouver, Described as 'Bright and Energetic'

A Japanese man working as a chef was fatally stabbed on a street in Vancouver, Canada. Police are currently searching for the suspect.

Bucket Explodes at Osaka Golf Range, Note Addressed to President Found

A plastic bucket exploded at a golf practice range in Matsubara City, Osaka Prefecture on Thursday, with a note addressed to the company president later found attached.

Escaped Capybara Found Dead on Road

A capybara escaped from a theme park in Nikko City, Tochigi Prefecture, on Thursday was found dead on a local road the following morning.

Former 'Toyoko King' Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 11-Year-Old Girl

A university student, who called himself the former 'Toe-Yoko King,' has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an 11-year-old elementary school girl he met in Tokyo's Kabukicho.