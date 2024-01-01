KAGOSHIMA, Jun 09 (News On Japan) - A female nursery school teacher has been arrested on charges of attempted murder after slashing a boy's neck at a nursery school in Kagoshima City.

The 21-year-old teacher allegedly slashed the neck of a 2-year-old boy with a knife-like object.

According to sources, the incident is believed to have happened near the entrance of the facility. When the emergency responders arrived, the boy was found lying on his back with the wound being treated to stop the bleeding.

The boy suffered serious injuries, expected to take about a month to heal completely.

Sasayama has partially denied the charges, stating, 'I did not intend to kill him.'

Source: FNN