Man Arrested for Yokohama Street Stabbing

YOKOHAMA, Jun 10 (News On Japan) - A 57-year-old woman was repeatedly stabbed by an unknown assailant on a street in Yokohama on Sunday night, and later died. The police have arrested a 33-year-old man who turned himself in at a police box on suspicion of murder.

At around 7:45 PM, a passerby reported to the police via a 110 call that 'a woman was lying on the street, bleeding,' in Nishi Ward, Yokohama.

According to the police, Alice Himao Isozaki, a resident of Yokohama, was found lying on the ground after being stabbed multiple times in the chest and other areas.

Isozaki was transported to hospital where she was confirmed dead.

The police subsequently arrested Yukio Ando, an unemployed man from Tokyo, who turned himself in at a police box at Yokohama Station on suspicion of murder.

The police are investigating the details of the incident, including whether Isozaki and Ando were acquainted.

Source: ANN

Female Teacher Arrested for Slashing Boy's Neck

A two-year-old boy was slashed on the neck at a nursery school in Kagoshima City, revealing a troubling pattern of frequent injuries in the class managed by the arrested teacher.

Japan and Ukraine to Sign Joint Document on 10-Year Reconstruction Support

Prime Minister Kishida is set to hold a summit meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky on June 13th, where they will sign a joint document committing to continued support for the next ten years.

Tsushima Shrine in Nagasaki Bars Korean Tourists

A shrine in Tsushima, Nagasaki Prefecture, with over a thousand years of history, has controversially banned Korean tourists. This decision has sparked widespread discussion.

Japanese Chef Killed in Vancouver, Described as 'Bright and Energetic'

A Japanese man working as a chef was fatally stabbed on a street in Vancouver, Canada. Police are currently searching for the suspect.

Shibuya's Street Drinking Reality

Shibuya Ward is planning to extend the current temporary ban on street drinking to a year-round prohibition as problematic behavior escalates, including an incident where a group of four people were setting off fireworks in a busy street, causing havoc.

Osaka Expo Explosion: Unreported Damage Revealed by Worker

An explosion and fire at the Osaka-Kansai Expo construction site in March has been detailed by a male worker who was near the scene. In early June, he provided his account to the Asahi Shimbun, along with photos showing damage not previously disclosed by the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

Solo Wedding Phenomenon: Gen Z's Latest Solo Activity

As solo activities like "solo BBQ" and "solo karaoke" gain popularity among Generation Z, a new trend called "solo wedding"—where individuals take photos dressed in wedding gowns alone—is emerging. We explored the appeal of this trend.

Princess Aiko Attends 10th Memorial Service for Prince Katsura

Princess Aiko and other members of the Imperial Family paid their respects at the gravesite of Prince Katsura, a cousin of the Emperor Emeritus.

Ramen Shop Owner Murdered: Yakuza Leader Among 5 Arrested

In April last year, a ramen shop owner who was also a Yakuza leader was murdered in Kobe. The police have arrested five members from another Yakuza gang on suspicion of involvement in the killing.

Body of Estranged Wife Discovered in Bathroom, Husband Later Found Dead

The body of a woman in her 30s, who had been separated from her husband for about a year and had recently been living alone in an apartment in Adachi, was found dead in the bathroom of her ex-husband's house on Thursday.

Japanese Chef Killed in Vancouver, Described as 'Bright and Energetic'

A Japanese man working as a chef was fatally stabbed on a street in Vancouver, Canada. Police are currently searching for the suspect.

Bucket Explodes at Osaka Golf Range, Note Addressed to President Found

A plastic bucket exploded at a golf practice range in Matsubara City, Osaka Prefecture on Thursday, with a note addressed to the company president later found attached.