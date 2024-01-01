YOKOHAMA, Jun 10 (News On Japan) - A 57-year-old woman was repeatedly stabbed by an unknown assailant on a street in Yokohama on Sunday night, and later died. The police have arrested a 33-year-old man who turned himself in at a police box on suspicion of murder.

At around 7:45 PM, a passerby reported to the police via a 110 call that 'a woman was lying on the street, bleeding,' in Nishi Ward, Yokohama.

According to the police, Alice Himao Isozaki, a resident of Yokohama, was found lying on the ground after being stabbed multiple times in the chest and other areas.

Isozaki was transported to hospital where she was confirmed dead.

The police subsequently arrested Yukio Ando, an unemployed man from Tokyo, who turned himself in at a police box at Yokohama Station on suspicion of murder.

The police are investigating the details of the incident, including whether Isozaki and Ando were acquainted.

Source: ANN