MIYAGI, Jun 10 (News On Japan) - A Ferrari race accident in Miyagi Prefecture has resulted in two injuries, including businessman Yusaku Maezawa, who was taken to the hospital.

According to the fire department, a staff member from the Sportsland SUGO in Murata, Miyagi prefecture, called emergency services at around 2:30 p.m. on the 9th, reporting that 'a car traveling at 80 km/h crashed into a guardrail.'

Sources indicate that a Ferrari race was underway at the time, involving a collision between two cars. Yusaku Maezawa, founder of the major online clothing retailer ZOZO, and a man in his 50s were transported to the hospital after complaining of chest pain.

Following the accident, Maezawa explained on his social media that both he and the other individual sustained only minor injuries after being examined at the hospital. He posted, 'The brakes failed due to damage caused by an accident during the race. I deeply apologize for the concern and trouble this has caused.'

Source: ANN