TOKYO, Jun 10 (News On Japan) - Two gang members have been arrested for allegedly harassing a reporter in Tokyo's Kabukicho district.

Kyo Kawai, 34, a member of the designated crime syndicate Sumiyoshi-kai, and Fuzuki Arai, 24, of unknown occupation, are accused of intimidating a female reporter in her 20s.

In May, while showing off their tattoos, they reportedly said, 'You're filming us. Delete it,' to the reporter who was covering the mass roundup of youths at the popular hangout spot known as 'Toe-Yoko.' The suspects were caught in the act as they made similar threats to another journalist.

The Metropolitan Police Department has conducted a search of the gang's office and is investigating the gang's connections with the youths who frequent 'Toe-Yoko.'

Source: FNN