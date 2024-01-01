CHIBA, Jun 12 (News On Japan) - An 80-year-old man has been arrested in Chiba Prefecture for keeping weakened cats in deplorable conditions with accumulated feces and failing to provide proper care.

Katsunori Ito, a resident of Kisarazu City, is suspected of violating the Animal Welfare Act by keeping injured and weakened cats in a building owned by a relative in Futtsu City. The building was found to be in deplorable conditions with accumulated feces and abandoned cat carcasses.

A contractor, who had been asked by relatives to enter the building, discovered emaciated cats and the skeletal remains of a cat.

The contractor who entered the building said, ‘The moment I opened the door, there was an overwhelming stench and a pile of garbage. There were also containers for drinking water, but they were filled with moss and insects. Underneath a cardboard box, I found the skeletal remains of a cat. Most of the cats appeared to be emaciated.’

Ito denies the allegations, stating, ‘I didn't intend to abuse them.’

Source: ANN