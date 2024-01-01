Kitakyushu, Jun 12 (News On Japan) - An extremely rare golden snake has been sighted in Kitakyushu City. The snake is identified as a Takachiho snake, an endangered nocturnal species native to Fukuoka Prefecture and other areas. Typically brown, this specimen is an albino, lacking pigmentation.

Albino snakes are usually unable to blend into the wild and are more susceptible to predators, making it a miracle that this one has survived to adulthood.

Takaya Uzawa, the director of the Kitakyushu Hotaru Museum, said, 'When I first saw the image, my legs trembled. I couldn't believe such a creature existed in the world.'

The snake is currently being kept at the Kitakyushu Hotaru Museum and is scheduled to be on permanent display by the summer holidays.

Source: FNN