OSAKA, Jun 12 (News On Japan) - Former President of Presance Corporation, Shinobu Yamagishi (61), who was acquitted of embezzlement charges, has filed a lawsuit seeking 770 million yen in compensation from the government, claiming illegal interrogation by the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office.

Witness testimony in the case was heard on June 11 at the Osaka District Court. In the courtroom, a video was shown of former Osaka prosecutor Daisuke Tabuchi (52), now with the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office, interrogating a former subordinate of Yamagishi. The video captured Tabuchi accusing the subordinate of being 'a great sinner who tarnished Presance's reputation.'

Source: Kyodo