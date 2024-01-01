News On Japan
Society

Interrogation Footage Exposes Illegal Investigation in Embezzlement Case

OSAKA, Jun 12 (News On Japan) - Former President of Presance Corporation, Shinobu Yamagishi (61), who was acquitted of embezzlement charges, has filed a lawsuit seeking 770 million yen in compensation from the government, claiming illegal interrogation by the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office.

Witness testimony in the case was heard on June 11 at the Osaka District Court. In the courtroom, a video was shown of former Osaka prosecutor Daisuke Tabuchi (52), now with the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office, interrogating a former subordinate of Yamagishi. The video captured Tabuchi accusing the subordinate of being 'a great sinner who tarnished Presance's reputation.'

Source: Kyodo

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Extremely Rare Golden Snake Found in Kitakyushu

An extremely rare golden snake has been sighted in Kitakyushu City. The snake is identified as a Takachiho snake, an endangered nocturnal species native to Fukuoka Prefecture and other areas. Typically brown, this specimen is an albino, lacking pigmentation.

2 Women Arrested for Fatally Pushing Girl Off Hokkaido Bridge

Two women, aged 21 and 19, were arrested for the murder of a high school girl from Rumoi City, Hokkaido, after allegedly pushing her off a bridge in Asahikawa City.

New Sanitation Law Threatens Japan's Ume Farmers

The umeboshi industry is in crisis! The cause is the amendment of the Food Sanitation Law following the 2012 food poisoning incident. Facility renovations required by the law have led some farmers to cease umeboshi sales, citing unprofitability. In response, young people in Wakayama Prefecture have taken action.

Bees Swarm Shinjuku Station Sidewalk

A large swarm of bees was found gathering on the sidewalk in front of Tokyo's Shinjuku Station on Tuesday afternoon, with authorities urging people to avoid creating a disturbance.

Foreign Buyers Flood Japan’s Vacant Homes Market

Foreigners have been showing significant interest in Japan's vacant homes, commonly known as 'akiya,' due to the country's aging population and rural depopulation issues. But what kind of vacant homes are attracting these buyers?

NEWS ON JAPAN SOCIALS
         
MORE Society NEWS

University Student Arrested for 'Living' in High School Closet

A university student has been arrested on suspicion of trespassing at a junior high school in Inuyama City, Aichi Prefecture, after a shocked staff member found the man in a closet wrapped in a futon.

Old Man Arrested for Abusing Cats

An 80-year-old man has been arrested in Chiba Prefecture for keeping weakened cats in deplorable conditions with accumulated feces and failing to provide proper care.

Interrogation Footage Exposes Illegal Investigation in Embezzlement Case

Former President of Presance Corporation, Shinobu Yamagishi (61), who was acquitted of embezzlement charges, has filed a lawsuit seeking 770 million yen in compensation from the government, claiming illegal interrogation by the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office.

Bees Swarm Shinjuku Station Sidewalk

A large swarm of bees was found gathering on the sidewalk in front of Tokyo's Shinjuku Station on Tuesday afternoon, with authorities urging people to avoid creating a disturbance.

Yakuza Members Arrested for Harassing Reporter

Two gang members have been arrested for allegedly harassing a reporter in Tokyo's Kabukicho district.

Brazilian Man Drowns While Rescuing Boy in Hamana Lake

A Brazilian man drowned while trying to save an elementary school student who was drowning in Lake Hamana, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Saturday.

Osaka Expo Explosion: Unreported Damage Revealed by Worker

An explosion and fire at the Osaka-Kansai Expo construction site in March has been detailed by a male worker who was near the scene. In early June, he provided his account to the Asahi Shimbun, along with photos showing damage not previously disclosed by the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

Man Arrested for Yokohama Street Stabbing

A 57-year-old woman was repeatedly stabbed by an unknown assailant on a street in Yokohama on Sunday night, and later died. The police have arrested a 33-year-old man who turned himself in at a police box on suspicion of murder.