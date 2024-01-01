News On Japan
Entertainment

Jackie Chan Visits Japan After 13 Years

TOKYO, Jun 13 (News On Japan) - Action star Jackie Chan made a surprise visit to Japan for the first time in 13 years, appearing at the stage greeting for his latest film, 'Ride On.'

The audience erupted in applause and cheers of "Jackie!" as Chan reunited with his Japanese fans, greeting them with a cheerful "Long time no see" in Japanese, and a beaming smile.

Adding to the excitement, Jackie Chan impersonator, Jackie-chan, also appeared as a guest. In a humorous moment, Jackie-chan performed his signature act of "Jackie Chan wincing from a punch" in front of the real Chan, who playfully chased him around the stage with a mock fist.

Chan addressed the audience, saying, "Movies are like this, but the real Jackie Chan is not," and then showcased his current version of the "Drunken Master" style, which did not include any wincing, to the delight of the fans.

As the theme song for the 50th anniversary film "Ride On" began to play, Chan spontaneously performed the song live. The impromptu concert had the audience clapping along in joy.

After singing the entire theme song, Chan expressed his gratitude to his Japanese fans, saying, "Thanks to your support, I find the strength to take on new challenges and appear in various films. I am truly grateful for your long-standing support. I hope to appear in many more films and meet you all again, perhaps with one movie each year."

With this heartfelt message, Chan left the stage, leaving a lasting impression on his Japanese fans.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan Post to Raise Stamp Prices

Japan Post has announced its first price increase in nearly 30 years, set to take effect this fall, unveiling new stamps and postcards.

32-Year-Old Man Arrested for Murder of Japanese Chef in Vancouver

Canadian police have arrested a 32-year-old man for the fatal stabbing of Japanese chef Wataru Kakiuchi in Vancouver's Chinatown last week.

Woman Dies After Being Trapped in Escalator

A woman died after being trapped by her neck in an escalator at a Tokyo supermarket on Wednesday morning, highlighting the need for improved safety measures in the wake of similar incidents.

Extremely Rare Golden Snake Found in Kitakyushu

An extremely rare golden snake has been sighted in Kitakyushu City. The snake is identified as a Takachiho snake, an endangered nocturnal species native to Fukuoka Prefecture and other areas. Typically brown, this specimen is an albino, lacking pigmentation.

2 Women Arrested for Fatally Pushing Girl Off Hokkaido Bridge

Two women, aged 21 and 19, were arrested for the murder of a high school girl from Rumoi City, Hokkaido, after allegedly pushing her off a bridge in Asahikawa City.

NEWS ON JAPAN SOCIALS
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

Jackie Chan Visits Japan After 13 Years

Action star Jackie Chan made a surprise visit to Japan for the first time in 13 years, appearing at the stage greeting for his latest film, 'Ride On.'

Meet Hiiragi! | My Oni Girl

Introducing Hiiragi: He might come across as a clumsy high school freshman, but he has a sincere and pure heart! (Netflix Anime)

TV Anime 'Girls Band Cry' Episode 11 Preview

Episode 11 of TV anime 'Girls Band Cry', titled 'Center of the World,' shows the band's progress as they practice for the upcoming festival. The band members, including Nina, have grown more cohesive, and the sight of the spacious audience seats and the large stage at the festival venue fills them with excitement. Subaru resolves to confront what he truly wants to achieve.

Beloved Manga 'Cells at Work!' Set for Live-Action Film

The Japanese popular manga series 'Cells at Work!', known for its unique portrayal of human cells as characters, is set to receive a live-action film adaptation. The manga, which gained international acclaim and spurred a successful anime series, depicts the intricate workings of the human body through anthropomorphized cells.

ONE PIECE 1109 Preview: 'Making History! The Turbulent Old and New Four Emperors!'

In the upcoming episode of "ONE PIECE," viewers will witness a monumental clash between the old and new emperors of the sea. As the tides of power shift, the legendary Yonko of the old era face off against the ambitious new generation, eager to carve their own place in history.

New Forces in Gravure: Giant Women and Mistress Types

In a recent program, Yoko Kumada released her 40th photo book, showcasing her toned body honed through pole dancing. At the launch event, she announced her intention to continue gravure work until age 50.

Jobless Reincarnation II Episode 21: 'Magic Circle of the Sixth Floor' Preview

In the latest episode of 'Jobless Reincarnation: I Will Seriously Try If I Go To Another World『無職転生Ⅱ』,' Rudeus Greyrat and his companions venture into a perilous dungeon known for its intricate traps and powerful guardians.

'Honkai: Star Rail' Update Preview

In the upcoming version 2.3 update of the popular role-playing game『崩壊：スターレイル』(Honkai: Star Rail), titled 'Goodbye, Pinoconi, players are introduced to a compelling storyline where the protagonists must bid farewell to Pinoconi, a beloved character who has been a significant part of their journey.