TOKYO, Jun 13 (News On Japan) - Rakugo performer Katsura Zakoba has passed away on June 12 due to asthma at the age of 76.

Zakoba began his career in 1963 under the mentorship of Katsura Beicho, quickly gaining popularity with his witty and light-hearted performances. Throughout his career, he was awarded the top prize at the Kamigata Rakugo Grand Prize and received the Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Award in the Arts Selection Awards by the Agency for Cultural Affairs.

Zakoba was a familiar face on entertainment programs like Shoten, bringing laughter into the homes of many. In 2017, he experienced a health scare, suffering a stroke that led to a temporary hospitalization. However, he made a comeback and continued performing at yose theaters and rakugo events.

His wake and funeral will be held privately by his family, with a public memorial service planned for a later date.

Source: 日テレNEWS