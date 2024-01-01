News On Japan
89-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death in Gifu; Grandson Arrested

GIFU, Jun 14 (News On Japan) - An 89-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Ogaki City, Gifu Prefecture, leading to the arrest of her grandson.

Naoya Miwa, 37, is accused of stabbing his grandmother, Hayako, multiple times with a kitchen knife on June 13. The two lived on the same property.

According to police, Miwa was briefly unaccounted for but was later apprehended in Yokkaichi City, Mie Prefecture.

Miwa has admitted to the charges, stating 'There is no mistake.'

Hayako was found in the kitchen, and a blood-stained knife, believed to be the weapon, was discovered nearby. Police are investigating the motive and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Source: ANN

