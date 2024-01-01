News On Japan
Concrete Blocks Thrown at Beloved Car, Owner Furious

TOKYO, Jun 14 (News On Japan) - A vehicle in Tokyo's Adachi Ward suffered damage when its windows were shattered by a concrete piece, caught on security cameras.

The owner of the damaged car expressed his frustration, stating, "I'm at a loss for words. The shock is overwhelming as I cherished that car."

The footage from a security camera installed at a bag factory in Adachi Ward shows a person dressed in black approaching from the right side of the screen. The individual crouches, then throws something, followed by a loud crash. The person then leaves the scene.

Approximately two minutes later, the suspect reappears, smoking a cigarette. They throw another object at the car, which was parked in the same spot. Nearby residents, alerted by the noise, came out to investigate. They found pieces of concrete near the car.

The owner described the concrete pieces as "about half the size of this iPad," taken from the neighboring lot’s parking area, with a thickness of approximately 2 centimeters.

When asked if he recognized the perpetrator, the owner responded, "I don't know them. It's the first time I've seen them. No one in my family or neighborhood has seen this person before."

The repair cost for the car is estimated to be around 100,000 yen. The owner, facing unexpected expenses and inconvenience, remarked, "They aimed and threw it with intent. It's truly a mystery and very frightening. While it was my car this time, it could have hit a person. The economy is tough, and this unnecessary expense is a significant burden, plus I can’t use my car temporarily."

The owner has filed a report, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident.

Source: ANN

