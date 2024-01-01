Jun 15 (News On Japan) - In Episode 22, at last, it seems like Rudy will find his entire family. Starting with Lillie, Aisha, and finally Zenith.

Finally, the long days of searching will end, and the family will be reunited.

In this season, Rudeus's quest to find his missing family members intensifies. He travels to the Demon Continent and forms alliances with various characters, each with their own unique abilities and backstories. Along the way, Rudeus hones his magical skills and combat techniques, striving to become stronger and protect those he cares about.

Source: TOHO Animation