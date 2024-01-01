HOKKAIDO, Jun 17 (News On Japan) - In Asahikawa, Hokkaido, a high school girl was killed after being thrown from a bridge, and it has been revealed that the arrested 21-year-old woman and others had confined the girl for approximately four hours before the murder.

Riko Uchida, 21, and a 19-year-old woman are suspected of killing 17-year-old Tsuki Murayama by throwing her into a river from a bridge on the outskirts of Asahikawa on April 19.

According to investigators, Uchida stated during questioning, ‘I knew the site had no security cameras and was out of sight.’

Uchida allegedly called Murayama out on the night before the murder due to an online dispute. Along with the 19-year-old woman, Uchida confined Murayama in a car for about four hours and assaulted her on the way to the crime scene.

After the incident, Uchida reportedly sent messages to several friends stating, ‘I made the high school girl apologize. She then went home.’ The police are investigating the possibility that Uchida attempted to cover up the crime.

