Husband Found Dead, Wife Suspected of Bloody Attack with Golf Club

TOKYO, Jun 18 (News On Japan) - In a tragic incident in Tokyo's Nerima Ward, a man was found dead, with his wife suspected of attacking him with a golf club. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating the details of the incident, which is believed to have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

A distress call was made to the emergency services at around 9 p.m. on Monday evening from a residence in Hayamiya, Nerima Ward, reporting that 'the house is covered in blood.'

Upon arrival, police officers discovered a couple in their fifties with severe head injuries. The husband was later pronounced dead at the hospital, while the wife survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the couple had a history of frequent disputes, and on the day of the incident, they were involved in another argument. The wife reportedly stated that she retaliated with a golf club after her husband initially attacked her with it.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police are questioning the wife at the police station to understand the full circumstances that led to this tragic event.

Source: ANN

