Jun 22 (News On Japan) - The results of the audition to select members for the national competition have been announced. In response, Kumiko makes a request to their advisor, Noboru Taki. The Kitauji High School Concert Band is known for its meritocracy. Kumiko stands on stage for the final performance.

"Hibike! Euphonium 3" continues the story of Kumiko Oumae and the Kitauji High School Concert Band as they strive for musical excellence and aim for the national competition. This season delves deeper into the personal growth and challenges faced by the band members, both individually and as a team. With new auditions, intense rehearsals, and the ever-present pressures of competition, the series showcases their journey through triumphs and setbacks. The band's dynamic evolves as new members join and veterans take on leadership roles, highlighting the complexities of friendship, dedication, and the relentless pursuit of perfection in their musical endeavors.

Previously: TV Anime 'Sound! Euphonium 3' Episode 11 'Future Orchestra'

Source: KyoaniChannel