News On Japan
Entertainment

'One Piece' Voice Actor Resigns Over Extramarital Affair

TOKYO, Jun 23 (News On Japan) - Voice actor Toru Furuya has announced his resignation from his roles in the anime series 'Detective Conan' as Amuro Tooru and 'One Piece' as Sabo following revelations of an affair with a woman 37 years his junior.

On June 22, Furuya's agency issued an apology on its official website, stating, 'After extensive discussions with Furuya regarding his recent misconduct, we have decided that it is in the best interest of both the productions and the characters to request his resignation from the roles of Amuro Tooru in "Detective Conan" and Sabo in "One Piece." We deeply apologize for any inconvenience caused.'

Furuya also released a personal statement, saying, 'I sincerely apologize for the trouble and concern my selfish actions have caused. I have decided, after much deliberation, that stepping down from my roles in "Detective Conan" and "One Piece" is the only way I can atone for the damage done to the characters and the series. I deeply regret any distress caused to the fans and those involved in the productions. I am truly sorry.'

Furuya had previously admitted to an extramarital affair with a woman 37 years his junior, which included allegations of an abortion and assault. These revelations were reported by Bunshun Online on May 22, leading to his public apology.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Emperor and Empress Revisit Oxford: A Journey Back to Their Academic Roots

Among the various scheduled activities for the Emperor and Empress of Japan as they embark on their journey to the United Kingdom is a visit to Oxford, a city filled with personal memories from their time as students there.

Bank's Decision to Scrap Seniority System Marks Shift in Japan's Corporate Culture

The long-standing seniority-based system in Japanese companies is being phased out. Many have considered it natural to rise with age, but there have been times when people desired recognition based on ability. With this deeply ingrained system now under review, will the decision by a major bank change Japan's corporate culture?

Court Upholds Kishu Don Juan's Will to Donate Entire Estate to City

In a significant ruling regarding the estate of businessman 'Kishu Don Juan,' the court declared on Friday the will, which states that his 1.3 billion yen estate be donated entirely to the city, to be valid. Relatives had contested the will's validity, but the court dismissed their claims.

'It's Not a Show': Yasaka Shrine Chief Opposes Premium Seats at Gion Festival

A controversy has erupted over the sale of high-priced premium seats at the Gion Festival. Yasaka Shrine's chief priest has expressed concern over the decision to sell premium seats for 150,000 yen each, stating, "This is not a show."

Poster Crisis in Tokyo Election

The Tokyo gubernatorial election was officially announced on June 20th, with a record 56 candidates running. However, the allocated poster spaces only accommodate 48 candidates, leaving some without a place to display their posters. As a workaround, clear file folders are being used, causing confusion at polling sites.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

Singer aiko Admits to Being Brainwashed

In a shocking revelation at the Tokyo District Court, singer aiko (48) confessed to being 'brainwashed' by her former manager, detailing the control he exerted over her.

'One Piece' Voice Actor Resigns Over Extramarital Affair

Voice actor Toru Furuya has announced his resignation from his roles in the anime series 'Detective Conan' as Amuro Tooru and 'One Piece' as Sabo following revelations of an affair with a woman 37 years his junior.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2: Let's Go Home

In Episode 23 of the TV anime 'Mushoku Tensei II: Jobless Reincarnation,' titled 'Let's Go Home,' the journey of Rudeus and his companions reaches a pivotal moment. After numerous trials and battles in the otherworldly realm, the group faces the prospect of returning to their homeland.

TV Anime 'Sound! Euphonium 3' Episode 12 'The Last Soloist' Preview

The results of the audition to select members for the national competition have been announced. In response, Kumiko makes a request to their advisor, Noboru Taki. The Kitauji High School Concert Band is known for its meritocracy. Kumiko stands on stage for the final performance.

Ultraman vs. Gigantron | Ultraman: Rising

A star athlete reluctantly returns home to take over his father's duties as Ultraman, shielding Tokyo from giant monsters as he becomes a legendary hero. (Netflix Anime)

Yoko Takahashi Drops Out of Concert Due to AI Poster Issue

Popular anime singer Yoko Takahashi, known for her hit song 'A Cruel Angel's Thesis' from the anime 'Neon Genesis Evangelion,' has abruptly withdrawn from a concert. The reason behind this decision was an AI-generated poster.

Billie Eilish Visits Japan for the Third Time, Greets Fans at Narita Airport

Billie Eilish, the 22-year-old American singer, arrived in Japan on the 19th to promote her album "Hit Me Hard and Soft." This marks her third visit to Japan, the last being in August 2022, nearly 1 year and 10 months ago.

ボンズカジノボーナスコード

オンライン ギャンブルの分野では、カジノ ボーナス コードはプレーヤーを魅了し、ゲーム体験を向上させる魅力的なオファーとして機能します。