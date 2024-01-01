TOKYO, Jun 23 (News On Japan) - Voice actor Toru Furuya has announced his resignation from his roles in the anime series 'Detective Conan' as Amuro Tooru and 'One Piece' as Sabo following revelations of an affair with a woman 37 years his junior.

On June 22, Furuya's agency issued an apology on its official website, stating, 'After extensive discussions with Furuya regarding his recent misconduct, we have decided that it is in the best interest of both the productions and the characters to request his resignation from the roles of Amuro Tooru in "Detective Conan" and Sabo in "One Piece." We deeply apologize for any inconvenience caused.'

Furuya also released a personal statement, saying, 'I sincerely apologize for the trouble and concern my selfish actions have caused. I have decided, after much deliberation, that stepping down from my roles in "Detective Conan" and "One Piece" is the only way I can atone for the damage done to the characters and the series. I deeply regret any distress caused to the fans and those involved in the productions. I am truly sorry.'

Furuya had previously admitted to an extramarital affair with a woman 37 years his junior, which included allegations of an abortion and assault. These revelations were reported by Bunshun Online on May 22, leading to his public apology.

Source: ANN