Hostesses Use Strong Alcohol to Rob Customers

OSAKA, Jun 25 (News On Japan) - Over 20 million yen in damages are suspected from a series of robbery incidents involving forced intoxication.

On June 22, five women, including 40-year-old Chinese national Chunyu Dong, the manager of the "Monica" bar in Osaka's Kitashinchi district, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and other charges. Dong and her accomplices allegedly rendered a male customer in his 40s unconscious by making him consume alcohol in April, stealing approximately 60,000 yen in cash from his wallet, and fraudulently charging about 80,000 yen to his credit card.

The investigation began following numerous complaints to the police. The complaints detailed incidents where customers were aggressively lured into bars, intoxicated by hostesses with strong alcohol, and later discovered unauthorized credit card charges.

Including related bars, there have been around 60 such complaints over the past two years, with total damages estimated to exceed 20 million yen.

One victim recounted that he had no memory after drinking two highballs, and a high alcohol concentration of about 1 mg per liter was detected in his breath.

The police have not disclosed whether Dong and her accomplices have admitted to the charges.

Source: MBS