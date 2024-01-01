Three Hikers Found Dead at Mount Fuji Crater

Jun 26 (News On Japan) - Three bodies have been discovered near the crater of Mount Fuji, with all individuals confirmed deceased.

According to police, the bodies were found on the Shizuoka Prefecture side of Mount Fuji’s crater and are believed to be hikers.

The discovery was made while searching for a 53-year-old male company employee from Hino City, Tokyo, who had gone missing after setting out for a hike on June 21. The search team found the three bodies in separate locations near the crater.

The missing man is believed to have aimed for the summit from the Subashiri Trail, and his car was still in the parking lot on June 26.

The police are working to identify the three individuals.

Source: ANN