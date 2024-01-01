YouTuber Arrested for Frying Pan Battery

TOKYO, Jun 26 (News On Japan) - Rei Fukuoka, a 27-year-old popular YouTuber with blonde-tipped, braided hair, boasting 160,000 subscribers, has been arrested on suspicion of regularly assaulting a man with whom she lived, including pouring boiling water on his face, and attacking him with a hot frying pan.

The incidents took place in an apartment in Itabashi, Tokyo, where Fukuoka lived with Hiroaki Kaneko, 34, who was also arrested, and the victim, a man in his 20s.

From January to May 2024, Fukuoka is suspected of repeatedly assaulting the victim.

The victim described his daily life as a "living hell."

The assaults, described as extremely brutal, included pouring boiling water on the victim's face and back and pressing a hot frying pan against his back.

A resident of the same apartment complex reported hearing frequent loud noises, including a man yelling, a woman screaming, and sounds of things being knocked over.

The three had a bizarre living arrangement. The victim and Fukuoka were employees at a bar run by Kaneko, who was in a relationship with Fukuoka.

Kaneko allegedly insisted on living together to "rehabilitate" the victim, whom she considered untrustworthy, telling him, "You can't be trusted. We will live together until you become a responsible person."

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, the victim was made to work in food delivery, with his earnings controlled by Kaneko. When the victim failed to meet the set targets, he was punished with assaults involving a frying pan.

The victim, who was reportedly scalded with boiling water almost daily, suffered burns on his face and back that required about a month to heal.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has not disclosed whether Fukuoka and Kaneko have admitted to the allegations.

