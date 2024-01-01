News On Japan
Sapporo Man Contracts Encephalitis from Tick Bite

SAPPORO, Jun 27 (News On Japan) - A man in his 50s has been diagnosed with encephalitis after being bitten by a tick, according to the Sapporo City Health Department. This is the sixth reported case of tick-borne encephalitis in Japan.

The patient, a resident of Sapporo, was bitten on the leg by a tick while gathering wild plants in Hokkaido in mid-May. He later developed a fever and numbness in his limbs, prompting him to seek medical attention.

Upon receiving a notification from the medical institution suspecting tick-borne encephalitis, the Sapporo City Health Department requested testing from the Hokkaido Institute of Public Health. On June 24, the infection was confirmed.

The patient remains hospitalized in Sapporo.

The health department advises people to minimize skin exposure when entering grassy areas.

Source: TBS

Sapporo Man Contracts Encephalitis from Tick Bite

