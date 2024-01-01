Woman Attacks Officer with Scissors at Shinjuku Station

TOKYO, Jun 27 (News On Japan) - A police officer in his 50s was attacked by a woman with scissors at Shinjuku Station on Thursday, leaving him unconscious with blood streaming from his head.

Security camera footage captured the incident just before it occurred.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on the 27th, the officer approached a woman in her 50s near a police box. Shortly after, the woman reportedly drew scissors.

The officer attempted to distance himself from the woman, but he stumbled and fell, hitting the back of his head and losing consciousness.

The woman is suspected of then attempting to stab the officer multiple times in the chest with the scissors.

Fortunately, the officer was unharmed, as he was wearing a stab-proof vest.

The officer regained consciousness after being transported to a hospital.

The officer, who was briefly unconscious, stated, 'I only remember tripping and falling.'

The woman was apprehended by another officer who arrived at the scene. She is believed to be homeless.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident as an attempted murder.

Source: ANN